(News story) Richard P. Anderson, as well known locally for his civic and charitable good works as for his leadership role in the agribusiness concern - and, formerly, merchandising firm - founded by his father, Harold, died Sunday at his southwest Toledo home. He was 90.
Mr. Anderson had been ill since November, including several bouts with pneumonia, and had been under hospice care at home for several weeks, his wife, Fran, said Sunday evening.
"He died peacefully with his family all around him," Mrs. Anderson said. "I was very blessed to be married to this man for 66 years."
The awards, recognitions, and honorary degrees Mr. Anderson amassed were legion. In 2018, he and his wife were named to the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Mr. Anderson, an Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, was a 2016 Jefferson Award winner. He and his wife were honored for their philanthropy by the Toledo Community Foundation and by the northwest Ohio chapter of National Fund Raising Executives.
Mr. Anderson was the youngest of Harold Anderson's five sons. The elder Mr. Anderson, who died in 1968, built his family partnership from a single elevator into a conglomerate of elevators, fertilizer plants, retail stores, and pet food factories in several states.
Called Dick by everyone from the front office to the corncob mill, Mr. Anderson headed the business when it was a family partnership and when in 1996 it made stock available to the public. He retired in 2009, his announcement to shareholders brief and understated.
At home on the Andersons' family compound - land on South Holland-Sylvania Road that was once the family farm - afterward, he climbed atop his riding mower to cut his eight acres of grass.
"It's been therapy to me. I love doing it," Mr. Anderson told The Blade as he got prepared for the yard work. "I had a farm background, and I've always loved working with my hands."
Mr. Anderson was the second of Harold and Margaret Anderson's sons to head the partnership after their father's death. The elder son, John, succeeded his father and died in 1986.
Because Mr. Anderson was too young to join his four brothers in World War II military service, he developed a special relationship with his father while helping him run the family farm.
"I remember one time I was feeling sorry for myself because I was working 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and felt I deserved a break," Mr. Anderson once said. "It was hunting season, so I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to take a little time off.
"Dad hit the ceiling on that one. 'Overwork,' he shouted. 'Without work there is no purpose to life. Think how awful it would be if there wasn't anything to do.' Needless to say, I didn't go hunting."
What became The Andersons started in 1947, with his father's idea of serving farmers by moving their grain to market fastest - and getting the best prices - via rail and then water. Dick Anderson was a crew boss as the company's first grain elevators went up in Maumee - and nearly lost his life in the process.
He was 150 feet up when he was struck by a falling hoist support. His father, who was operating the hoist from the ground, said the mishap occurred when a load of building materials being lifted to the top of the structure became entangled in some wires. The falling derrick support threw young Mr. Anderson, then 18 years old, against a temporary guard rail. He broke through one railing and, unconscious, was slipping over a second rail when his brother Tom and two other workers on the project grabbed him.
When Mr. Anderson returned from service in the Army - he reached the rank of first lieutenant - his father asked him to help manage The Andersons Warehouse Market, a predecessor of what became a chain of The Andersons General Stores.
"It was an opportunity to sell to the farmers that were selling grain to us. I took ahold of that with a vengeance," Mr. Anderson told The Blade in 2009.
Whether his title was managing partner or chief executive, Mr. Anderson traveled widely in Europe and Asia to develop markets for grain to establish direct marketing links with officials in those areas.
Mr. Anderson oversaw company shares being publicly traded. The company had been a family partnership, but each new generation meant another layer of partners.
"We still have a lot of Andersons involved in the company, but there was just no way to accommodate that number of partnerships. It was almost a unanimous decision to take the company public," Mr. Anderson said in 2009.
In a video interview with Tom Walton, a retired editor of The Blade, for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Mr. Anderson recalled a period in company history when a consultant found plenty of middle management, but no real organizational structure. The consultant advised the company to develop management by objective, but also a mission statement and principles.
"We're all here together to serve - that's essentially what the statement says - and the people we serve are customers, each other, all of us who work together ... the community, because we take so much from it for our own preservation, we better give a lot back, and for those who invest," Mr. Anderson said.
That expression was refined to cover paying your taxes as they ought to be paid, giving time to community efforts, to making contributions.
Mr. Anderson said he was fortunate, because that's the way his parents thought and acted.
"Dad used to call it intelligent selfishness," he told Mr. Walton. "Yeah, who's the biggest winner when you live like this? Has anybody been more blessed than I am? I don't know but, this is not all purely unselfish stuff. There's this element of we all benefit when we do this."
Community service has been part of the family ethos. As head of the Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce, his brother Tom Anderson challenged businesses to fill the local leadership vacuum - and headed Toledo Zoo levy campaigns, was chairman of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library board, and was a trustee of the Medical College of Ohio.
Dick Anderson was a former chairman of the Toledo Symphony board and served as chairman of the boards of St. Luke's Hospital and the Public Broadcasting Foundation of Northwest Ohio.
He was a former chairman of the Lucas County Children Service Board and was a member of the boards of the Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo Edison Co., the former Centerior Energy Corp., and the former Toledo Trust Co.
"Dick was a long-time friend of the Toledo Museum of Art and countless other nonprofits in the Toledo community," said Todd Ahrens, the museum's director of development. "This was evident by the numerous organizations and friends who came to the Museum in April 2019 to celebrate Dick's 90th birthday. His impact on TMA and the Toledo community will be felt for generations to come."
He also had significant roles in the Boy Scouts - the Erie Shores Council named a scout reservation and preserve for him - and in Habitat for Humanity and the YMCA, among many organizations.
He had been a member of St. Joseph Church in Maumee and was deeply involved in the establishment and early development of St. Joan of Arc Church.
He was inducted into the Toledo City League Hall of Fame as an honored citizen in 1987, the year Ohio State University presented him its distinguished service award.
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Sunday night that The Andersons' growth from a local grain merchant to a leading national agribusiness "shows what a talented person he was, how forward-thinking he was," and yet he found Mr. Anderson's civic importance even more impressive.
"He wasn't just a business leader, he was a community leader, a leader in philanthropy. Every cause of importance in our community, Dick Anderson was a part of it," the mayor said. "...I think of his philanthropy more than I think of the Fortune 500 company he helped create."
He was born April 10, 1929 to Margaret and Harold Anderson. His father was devout and the first lay preacher at Collingwood Presbyterian Church. Their seven children were brought up in his mother's Roman Catholic faith.
Mr. Anderson was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, where he played football and was active in track. In 1953, he received a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from what is now Michigan State University, where he played freshman football.
He had honorary doctorates from the University of Toledo and Lourdes University.
Surviving are his wife, the former Frances Heilman, whom he married Nov. 28, 1953; sons, Christopher, Daniel, James, and Timothy Anderson; daughters, Martha Corcoran and Jennifer Miller; sister, Carol Kraus, 24 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home will be handling funeral arrangements, which as of Sunday night were incomplete.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 2, 2020