Richard P. Obertacz



Richard P. "Rich" Obertacz, age 86, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1932 to Walter and Helen (Walczak) Obertacz inToledo.



Rich was a veteran of the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was employed with the U.S.P.S for over 30 years before retiring. Rich enjoyed golfing, camping and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his brother, Walter Jr.; and brother-in-law, Bill Hartman. Rich is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years, Elaine Obertacz; sister, Virginia Hartman; brother, Ted (Carolyn) Obertacz; brother-in-law, Gerald Wojcik; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo 43614. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. in church. Inurnment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services. To leave a special message for Rich's family, please visitwww.NewcomerToledo.com.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019