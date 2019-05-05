Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Parish
5856 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Parish
5856 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Richard Obertacz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Obertacz


1932 - 2019
Richard P. Obertacz Obituary
Richard P. Obertacz

Richard P. "Rich" Obertacz, age 86, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1932 to Walter and Helen (Walczak) Obertacz inToledo.

Rich was a veteran of the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was employed with the U.S.P.S for over 30 years before retiring. Rich enjoyed golfing, camping and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his brother, Walter Jr.; and brother-in-law, Bill Hartman. Rich is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years, Elaine Obertacz; sister, Virginia Hartman; brother, Ted (Carolyn) Obertacz; brother-in-law, Gerald Wojcik; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo 43614. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. in church. Inurnment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services. To leave a special message for Rich's family, please visitwww.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019
