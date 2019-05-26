Richard "Dick" Paul



Richard (Dick) Paul passed away May 9, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio. Dick graduated from Woodward High school and earned a degree from the University of Toledo in Mechanical Engineering. He was an intelligent and creative entrepreneur in the business of design and building of custom material handling equipment and systems. He continued to do engineering and design work for his son's company up to the time he passed away. He had many hobbies and his favorites were guitar playing in a band and raising and showing English Bulldogs.



He will be greatly missed. Survived by wife, Nancy; son, Rich Jr.; daughter, Terry; brother, Ed; granddaughters, Chelsa, Tara, Heather and great granddaughters, Ravyn, Alayna and Madisyn.



No service at this time. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019