Richard Paul Schaller
1938 - 2020
Richard Paul Schaller

Richard Paul Schaller, 82, of Monclova, OH, died June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born March 30, 1938 in Toledo, OH to Paul & Emily (VonEberstein) Schaller. He was a 1956 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School.

Dick worked as a farmer. He was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, OH. Dick enjoyed fishing, golfing & bowling.

He married Arlene (Coleman) June 18, 1966. She survives along with son, Rick (Jovita) Schaller, grandchildren, Jonah & Ladina, sister Barbara (Larry) Disher and brother Donald Schaller. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will take place Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd, Waterville, OH. A memorial service will be held June 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Warren Clifton will officiate.

We encourage everyone to share a fond memory or condolence with the family on our website at www.dunnfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
JUN
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
