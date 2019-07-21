Richard "Duck" Paul Secord, Sr.



Richard "Duck" Paul Secord Sr, 88, of Cottage Grove, OR, passed away on June 20, 2019. He was born August 6, 1930 in Toledo, OH, to parents Raymond and Mildred (McIsaac) Secord. He served his country as a marine in the Korean War from 1948 to 1951. He made a career in glass development working for Kimble Glass Company and Owens Illinois Development Center, both in his hometown of Toledo. Richard was interested in hard rock mining and belonged to the Bohemia Mine Owners, Prospectors & Golddiggers Association and the Bohemia Gold Mining Museum. He married Ardella Joan Stockdale on August 19, 1948 in Toledo.



Richard is survived by daughters, Joy (Jeff) of Holland, OH, Joan (Randy) of Helena, OH, Jean (Bob) of Lorane, OR; son, Richard Jr (Laura) of Cottage Grove; 8 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and his special friend, Joy Norman. Richard was preceeded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 58 years, Ardella; a sister; and great grandson, Cole Pollard.



Arrangements by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, 123 S. 7th, Cottage Grove, OR. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, Oregon.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019