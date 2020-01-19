Home

St Clement Catholic Church
3030 Tremainsville Rd
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Tremainsville Road
Richard Pflager Obituary
Richard Pflager

Richard Pflager, age 57, died January 15, 2020, after a short battle with lung cancer. Rick was a 1981 graduate of Start High School in Toledo and attended Owens Community College. He spent much of his career as an over the road truck driver and saw most of the country. He also worked at Subway in Miamisburg, Ohio. Rick lived in Dayton, Ohio, for the last 20 years. He was a sober member of AA for over 16 years and helped out at a halfway house for parolees for the last 8 years.

He is survived by his parents Joe and Joanne Pflager; his siblings, Edward (Caryn) Pflager and Terri (Dan) Mohler.

There will be a Mass for Richard at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23rd, at St. Clement Church, Tremainsville Road. Please consider Miami Valley Hospital, One Wyoming St., Dayton, Ohio or Good Samaritan Home, PO Box 382, Greenville, Ohio 45331 for any tribute.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
