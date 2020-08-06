1/
Richard R. "Rick" Burke
1941 - 2020
Richard "Rick" R. Burke

Rick died in Bethesda, Maryland on July 31, 2020 due to complications of ALS. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to George W. and Florence (Nairn) Burke in 1941.

After attending BGSU as an undergraduate and obtaining his doctorate from the University of Toledo, he returned to teach at his beloved BGSU from 1972 to 1996. After retiring he returned to campus part-time to work in the student counseling center.

A life-long educator who loved art, theater and travel, he served as a docent at the Toledo Museum of Art until 2006, when he moved to the Washington D.C. area. After moving he became a docent at the National Galley of Art on the National Mall, serving until 2019.

He is survived by his spouse, John White of Rockville, Maryland; two sons, Michael Burke and Paul Burke; one daughter, Maureen Albright; the mother of his children, Mrs. Jane Taylor, all of Tennessee; and one brother, Jack of Lakewood, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, George W. "Bill" Burke; and one sister, Carol Mitro.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the ALS Association.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
