Richard R. "Rick" Davis



Richard R. "Rick" Davis, age 69, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born March 8, 1950, to Rawson and Shirley (Kitzman) Davis in Toledo. Rick graduated from Maumee Valley Country Day School in 1968. He owned and operated Ohio Auto Sound for over 40 years before retiring. Rick enjoyed fishing, playing cards; especially poker and loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. He had a dry sense of humor sometimes almost inappropriate, but to know Rick was to love him. Rick liked to have a good time and entertain. He was always lending a helping hand, often acting as a big brother to some. Rick will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rawson D. Davis; and many lifelong friends. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 36.5 years, Maralee Davis; daughters, Jessica (Ahmad Taha) Davis and Corey (Shaun Potter) Davis; grandchildren, Aurora Potter, Robert and Fia Taha; mother-in-law, Lillian Scott; brothers-in-law, Dennis and Kevin Scott; and many dear friends.



Per Rick's wishes there will be no visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor him. Newcomer – Northwest Chapel (419-473-0300) assisted the family with professional services.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Rick are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.



To leave a special message for Rick's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary