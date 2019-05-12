Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
originally Ohio Auto Sound (Corner of Bancroft & Reynolds Rd.
2150 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Richard R. "Rick" Davis

Richard R. "Rick" Davis

Richard R. "Rick" Davis, age 69, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 20, 2019.

To honor Rick a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2 - 5:00 p.m. at 2150 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo (originally Ohio Auto Sound)(Corner of Bancroft & Reynolds Rd.). Newcomer - Northwest Chapel (419-473-0300) assisted the family with professional services.

To leave a special message for Rick's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 16, 2019
