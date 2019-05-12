|
Richard R. "Rick" Davis
Richard R. "Rick" Davis, age 69, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 20, 2019.
To honor Rick a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2 - 5:00 p.m. at 2150 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo (originally Ohio Auto Sound)(Corner of Bancroft & Reynolds Rd.). Newcomer - Northwest Chapel (419-473-0300) assisted the family with professional services.
Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 16, 2019