Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Road
Rossford, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Road
Rossford, OH
Richard R. Kinsman, 84 of Rossford, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born September 7, 1934 to Roy and Thelma (Davis) Kinsman in Lambertville MI. He married Janet S. Williams at St. Pius Catholic Church in Toledo on February 7, 1970. Richard and Janet raised three children and celebrated over 37 years of marriage before Janet passed away in July of 2007. Richard was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Airforce, and would later become a Groundskeeper for Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo for 30+ years. He was a man of deep faith and proudly celebrated his Catholic roots. A devoted Michigan Football Fan, he also enjoyed fishing, bird watching, traveling annually to Niagara Falls with his wife, and being with family and friends.

Richard is survived by his son: Joseph (Lisa) Kinsman of Tipp City, OH, daughter: Nicole (Mike) Roe of Rossford, OH, grandsons: Brady Kinsman, Nicholas Roe, Nicholas Chavera, granddaughters: Megan Roe, Abbey Roe, Grace Kinsman and Genevieve Kinsman, sister: Virginia Lambillotte, brother: Donald (Dottie) Kinsman and best friend: Roy Higginbotham. In addition to his wife Janet, he was preceded in death by a son: Matthew Kinsman, both parents and sister: Myrna Kinsman.

Family and friends will be received 9-10 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., at the church. Celebrant will be Fr. Anthony Recker. Interment will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Helping Hand of St. Louis or the Cherry Street Mission. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Woodville, is assisting the family. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory, or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2019
