Richard R. Kuebler


1944 - 2019
Richard R. Kuebler Obituary
Richard R. Kuebler

Richard Robert Kuebler, 75, born December 13, 1944 to Albert and Elsie (Leibnau) Kuebler. Preceded in death by both parents; and his brother, Albert Jr. Richard. Leaves behind his Best Friend, Susan Machnicki; 2 nieces, Shawn Hutchinson and Shannon Kincer; and a nephew Todd Kuebler.

Richard died Friday, October 25, 2019 after a short battle with Leukemia. He honorably donated his body to science and requested no services be held in his memory.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019
