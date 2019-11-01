|
Richard R. Kuebler
Richard Robert Kuebler, 75, born December 13, 1944 to Albert and Elsie (Leibnau) Kuebler. Preceded in death by both parents; and his brother, Albert Jr. Richard. Leaves behind his Best Friend, Susan Machnicki; 2 nieces, Shawn Hutchinson and Shannon Kincer; and a nephew Todd Kuebler.
Richard died Friday, October 25, 2019 after a short battle with Leukemia. He honorably donated his body to science and requested no services be held in his memory.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019