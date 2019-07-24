Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. Toledo , OH View Map Graveside service 9:30 AM Mt. Pleasant Cemetery 14180 Bailey Rd. Grand Rapids , OH View Map Memorial service 11:30 AM Sylvania United Church of Christ 7240 Erie Street Sylvania , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Richard Perry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard R. Perry

1926 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) Richard R. Perry, whose education at the University of Toledo and long tenure there as a professor and administrator followed valorous service in World War II, died Saturday in his Ottawa Hills home. He was 93.



He had cancer, his wife, Barbara Rondelli Perry, said.



Mr. Perry retired from UT in 1990, but continued to teach and advise students for another 16 years as a professor emeritus of higher education. He had been losing his vision when he left and said to his wife, "'If I had my eyes, I would still be there."



"He loved teaching and helping others," his wife said.



A 1943 graduate of Waite High School, Mr. Perry enlisted in the Army and served in the European Theater in G Company of the 255th Regiment, 63rd Infantry Division. He was wounded in action as he rushed to help after an ammunition explosion in Germany.



He received two Bronze Stars - one with a "V" for valor in combat - and a Purple Heart. He did not receive a Soldier's Medal, as he was supposed to, until a special ceremony at UT in 2015. On Veteran's Day, 2016, Mr. Perry and another World War II veteran received the French Legion of Honor from the Chicago-based general consul of France during a UT ceremony.



"I trust that the courage that was shown to be eligible for the award still rests in the hearts and souls and steel spine of our youth and our young men that will defend our nation against all enemies," Mr. Perry said in 2016.



He was a leader in creating the Veterans Memorial on campus, said Richard Eastop, a former UT coordinator of university articulations and a former admissions dean.



He was born Feb. 21, 1926, to Bertha and Russell Perry and grew up in East Toledo. He received a bachelor of education degree from UT in 1948, followed by a master of arts degree in 1950, and a doctor of education degree in 1964.



"He believed in the value of an education and, for the long term, how important that would be," his wife said. "His whole life was geared toward helping others get an education."



An early job at UT was as special assistant to Asa S. Knowles, then the university's president. Mr. Perry as a placement director helped graduates find employment and kept in touch with high school counselors so that prospective students knew about university programs.



He later became director of alumni relations, director of admissions and records, director of institutional research, and then associate executive vice president for institutional research and administrative planning. He closed his career as associate vice president of academic affairs.



"He was not an easy guy to work for, because he was demanding, which turned out to be a great gift to me," said Mr. Eastop, whom Mr. Perry hired in 1967 as an admissions counselor. "He was a mentor to many of us."



Mr. Perry conducted research and wrote articles for educational journals, in addition to his administrative, teaching, and advising duties.



"He was a prolific writer," Mr. Eastop said. "He knew a lot, and he passed that on as many mentors do, to those of us climbing the ladder.



"He just loved the University of Toledo. He had many opportunities to leave, but he chose to stay," Mr. Eastop said. "He was student-centered before student-centered was a buzzword in higher education."



At home in Sylvania, he taught his daughters his five P's - patience, prudence, poise, politeness, and perseverance - and took them skating and sledding and coached them in softball, his daughter Kathie Funk said.



Daughter Kristen Perry said, "He taught both of us how to get the job done. He gave us the grit to get the job done."



Mr. Perry was a longtime supporter of public libraries. He was a former trustee of the Sylvania Public Library and a trustee of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for more than 25 years.



He and the former Margaret Papp married June 7, 1947. She died in December, 1988.



Surviving are his wife, Barbara Rondelli Perry, whom he married June 11, 2000; daughters, Kathryn Perry Funk and Kristen Diane Perry; stepdaughter, Brenda van der Merwe; two grandchildren; a step-granddaughter, and four great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. A memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Sylvania United Church of Christ, where he was a longtime member.



The family suggests tributes to the National Federation of the Blind, the VFW, or the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019