Richard R. Sur
Richard R. Sur, 82, of Concord, MA, died suddenly on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was the devoted husband for 54 years of Catherine (Poggi) "Cathie" Sur.
He was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 26, 1937 to his late parents, William Kenneth and Felicie (Covert) Sur. After graduating from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Dick completed his undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. In the early 1960's, he served honorably in the United States Navy aboard the USS Saratoga. Upon discharge, Dick continued his education at Harvard University in Cambridge, where he earned an M.B.A.
After obtaining his M.B.A. Dick was employed by W.R. Grace, and he stayed there his entire career in a variety of sales and management positions. Dick was first employed in the Cambridge location, and then spent five years in Quakertown, PA, before returning to Massachusetts in 1977, where he retired as a vice president of the printing products division, in Lexington.
A longtime Concord resident, he was a faithful parishioner at Holy Family Parish where he regularly served as a Lector. Dick was a member of the Concord Country Club, and served on the board of 51 Walden Performing Arts Center, including a term as President.
He was an avid bike rider, talented bridge player and passionate sports fan, who especially enjoyed following college basketball and football as well as the Patriots.
In addition to his wife, Dick's memory will be cherished by his son, Richard Christopher Sur and his wife Theodora Gaïtas of Minneapolis, MN; his daughter, Jennifer Anne Sur of Somerville; one granddaughter, Clea Sur; one brother, William Sur of Bel Air, MD; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Robert Sur.
Relatives and friends will gather for the celebration of Dick's Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 14th at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord, MA.
Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Saturday, March 14th in recognition of his military service to our country.
In honor of Dick's love for his dogs, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to Buddy Dog Humane Society, Inc., 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020