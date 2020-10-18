Richard R. Wurst
Richard R. Wurst, 84, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was born July 2, 1936, in Toledo to LeRoy and Marie (Gronau) Wurst and they preceded him in death. Richard was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served overseas. He was a graduate of the University of Toledo and was employed with the United States Postal Service for more than 40 years. At the time of his retirement he was serving as the Postmaster of Swanton, Ohio. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret (Gass) Wurst; daughters, Kathryn (John) Blaine and Lori (Paul) Long; son, Jeffrey (Dawn) Wurst; grandchildren, Matthew and Nicholas (Shirley) Blaine, Andrew and Steven Long, and Emily and Eric Wurst; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Blaine; and his faithful feline companions, Finley and Willow. His kitties brought so much joy and happiness to him.
Richard was a great role model to all of us. He was such a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, always there when needed.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Richard's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, 32 Hillwyck Dr. Toledo, OH, 43615 or https://www.pawsandwhiskers.org/donate
