Richard "Dick" Raymond Tiller
Richard "Dick" Raymond Tiller, of Holland, Ohio, passed away on January 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Dick was born on August 17, 1929, to Pearl and Raymond Tiller. He graduated from Woodward High School in 1949, and later took business classes at the University of Toledo and Davis College. He served in the army from 1950-52 as a military policeman, earning rank of corporal, and was awarded the bronze star with combat valor in the Korean War. He was a proud member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Dick had an entrepreneurial spirit. He was involved in a number of business ventures and founded American Drywall, a successful drywall business. After retiring from American Drywall in 1996, Dick spent five years in Arkansas, then returned to Ohio.
An avid outdoorsman, Dick loved fishing the Great Lakes and Canadian bush lakes, and hunting in Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, and the Northwest Territory. He was a skilled archer and rifleman, and was a former member of the Adams Conservation Club and the Cooley Canal Yacht Club. A daredevil who loved adventure, Dick traveled to every state in the continental U.S., except New Mexico. He obtained a private pilot's license and was a certified SCUBA diver and active member of the Toledo Submariners Club. Dick was also a gifted builder who could take on any project.
Left to cherish Dick's memory—and especially his fantastic sense of humor—are his sons, Joseph (Kim Whaley) and Jon; daughters, Jill Sass and Jennifer (Rodney) Kinn; grandchildren, Eric, Sierra, Joel, Jaxon, Ava, Natalie, Staci, and Joshua; brother, Ralph; and former spouse, lifelong friend, and mother of his children, Barbara Homolya. Dick was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Marilyn Brown, Jean Hicks, and Frances Means.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
at Newcomer West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., and interment immediately following at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Because Dick had a special affinity for animals and found great comfort in nature, his family suggests that in lieu of flowers, friends and family consider donating to the Toledo Area Humane Society or Nature's Nursery.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020