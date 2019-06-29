Richard Roy Deacon



Richard Roy Deacon, 83, of Elmore, OH, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Bethany Place in Fremont, OH, under Hospice care. He was born May 20, 1936, in Elmore, OH, to the late Warren and Dorothy (Melms) Deacon. He was a 1954 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School. On May 28, 1987, he married the former Elizabeth "Bette" Tschupp, who preceded him in death on March 30, 2008. Richard retired in 2002 from JC Pennys in Port Charlotte, FL, where he was in maintenance. He served in the Ohio National Guard for 3 years at Camp Perry. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore, OH.



Survivors include his son, Douglas (Elizabeth) Deacon of Whitehouse, OH; sister, Joanne Price of Elmore, OH; grandchildren, Melissa and CJ Deacon; stepson, Paul (Lori) Dupler of Elmore; and adopted daughter, Rene Deacon of Angola, IN. He was also preceded in death by his son, Gregory G. Deacon and adopted son, Chuck Deacon.



Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11am Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. John United Church of Christ, Elmore with Pastor Margaret Mills officiating. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ or Bethany Place. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Bethany Place for their loving care of Richard. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade on June 29, 2019