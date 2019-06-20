Richard "Dick" Rupli



Richard George Rupli left this life to be with the Lord Sunday, June 16, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 14, 1931 to the late John and Rose (Hiltbrand) Rupli who emigrated from Switzerland. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1948 and attended the University of Toledo until he entered the Air Force during the Korean War. After four years of service he returned to the University of Toledo and completed an engineering degree. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He also received three master's degrees in the engineering field. Dick married Patricia (Cain) Rupli in 1957 and they had three children.



The family lived in West Bloomfield, Michigan until his retirement. He and Pat enjoyed their post retirement years at their lake house in the Irish Hills and in Florida. They loved to travel and enjoyed adventures with friends and family. Dick was also an avid golfer and loved sports.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Patricia (Cain) Rupli; children Timothy (Linda) Rupli, Susan (Lance) Landeche and Robert Rupli; grandchildren Timothy, William, Noelle, Jordan, and Carling.



He was preceded in death by his parents John and Rose Rupli; brother Robert Rupli; sisters Louise Walters, Ella Allen and Alice Schwyn.



Friends may call at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623, on Sunday, June 23, from 3:00 - 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Lakes, 8800 US 223, Addison MI 49220, on Monday, June 24 at 11:00 am followed by a luncheon. Interment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ashanti Hospice, 4020 Indian Rd., Suite A, Toledo, OH 43606. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary