|
|
Richard S. Jackson
Richard S. Jackson, 86 of south Toledo passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Detroit Ave. Richard was born to Ord and Daisy (Bramer) Jackson in Toledo on June 2, 1933. A graduate of Libbey High School, he then went on to serve in the US Army. Richard then married Harriet May Sutton and they celebrated 57 loving years before her passing in 2018. Richard was employed by the United States Postal Service for many years until his retirement. He and Harriet were loyal volunteers and supporters of Marcy Kaptur for many years.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Norman and 2 brothers Butch and Bill Jackson. He is survived by his daughter Deb Rochte, granddaughters Sarah Rochte and Shannon (Nick) Thetford and by 2 great-granddaughters Elliot and Emery. He is also survived by his brothers Robert and Ron Jackson and a large extended family.
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Thursday, November 14th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to be made to Hospice of NW Ohio. Online condolences can be left at walterfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019