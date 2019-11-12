Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maplewood Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Jackson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard S. Jackson Obituary
Richard S. Jackson

Richard S. Jackson, 86 of south Toledo passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Detroit Ave. Richard was born to Ord and Daisy (Bramer) Jackson in Toledo on June 2, 1933. A graduate of Libbey High School, he then went on to serve in the US Army. Richard then married Harriet May Sutton and they celebrated 57 loving years before her passing in 2018. Richard was employed by the United States Postal Service for many years until his retirement. He and Harriet were loyal volunteers and supporters of Marcy Kaptur for many years.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Norman and 2 brothers Butch and Bill Jackson. He is survived by his daughter Deb Rochte, granddaughters Sarah Rochte and Shannon (Nick) Thetford and by 2 great-granddaughters Elliot and Emery. He is also survived by his brothers Robert and Ron Jackson and a large extended family.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Thursday, November 14th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to be made to Hospice of NW Ohio. Online condolences can be left at walterfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -