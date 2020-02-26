Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel United Brethren Church
2920 OH-590
Elmore, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel United Brethren Church
2920 OH-590
Elmore, OH
View Map

Richard "Rick" Schumaker


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Rick" Schumaker Obituary
Richard "Rick" Schumaker

Richard "Rick" Schumaker 70, of Graytown, Ohio, passed away February 24, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on June 15, 1949 to Norman and Shirley (Susor) Schumaker. He graduated from Clay High School in 1967 and began working at Champion Spark Plug for 30 years. He most recently worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Toledo Machining. Rick is a devout member of Bethel United Brethren Church in Elmore. He has been a member of Local 24, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees since 1966, where he was former President. He had a passion for showing Quarter Horses with his wife, Charlene. What Rick cherished most were his grandchildren. He was always involved, traveling wherever to support them throughout their different sporting events and activities. Rick was a selfless man who had a big heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Rick is survived by his wife, Charlene; father, Norman Schumaker; sons, Bob (Diane) Schumaker, Mark (Lindsay) Schumaker, Michael (Shawna) Horvath; daughter, Pam (Dave) Zimmerman; sisters, Janis (Jeff) Gray, Sandra (Gary) Perlinski; brother, Jonathan (Beverly) Schumaker; and grandchildren, Austin, Olivia, Lexi, Zachary, Amanda, Justin, Cole, Tyler, Brady, Gaven and Brock. He was preceded in death by his mother.

The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd. Millbury, OH 43447, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. The family will also greet friends at Bethel United Brethren Church, 2920 OH-590, Elmore, Ohio 43416 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Elliston Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Rick's name may be directed the Bethel United Brethren Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -