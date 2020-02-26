|
Richard "Rick" Schumaker
Richard "Rick" Schumaker 70, of Graytown, Ohio, passed away February 24, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on June 15, 1949 to Norman and Shirley (Susor) Schumaker. He graduated from Clay High School in 1967 and began working at Champion Spark Plug for 30 years. He most recently worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Toledo Machining. Rick is a devout member of Bethel United Brethren Church in Elmore. He has been a member of Local 24, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees since 1966, where he was former President. He had a passion for showing Quarter Horses with his wife, Charlene. What Rick cherished most were his grandchildren. He was always involved, traveling wherever to support them throughout their different sporting events and activities. Rick was a selfless man who had a big heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Rick is survived by his wife, Charlene; father, Norman Schumaker; sons, Bob (Diane) Schumaker, Mark (Lindsay) Schumaker, Michael (Shawna) Horvath; daughter, Pam (Dave) Zimmerman; sisters, Janis (Jeff) Gray, Sandra (Gary) Perlinski; brother, Jonathan (Beverly) Schumaker; and grandchildren, Austin, Olivia, Lexi, Zachary, Amanda, Justin, Cole, Tyler, Brady, Gaven and Brock. He was preceded in death by his mother.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd. Millbury, OH 43447, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. The family will also greet friends at Bethel United Brethren Church, 2920 OH-590, Elmore, Ohio 43416 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Elliston Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Rick's name may be directed the Bethel United Brethren Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020