1/1
Richard (Rich) Sherman
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Rich) Sherman

03/24/1942 - 07/24/2020

Richard (Rich) Sherman, 78, of Perrysburg, Ohio, peacefully passed away on July 24, 2020. Rich was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Milwaukee Country Day School and Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan. He spent his career in auto and auto-related industries and retired from Federal Mogul Corporation in 2004. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam.

Known for his passion for reading, he could be found with a book in hand or nearby at all times. He loved cars, especially Mustangs, and could talk for hours about them. Rich had a great sense of humor, whether reminiscing with his brother Jeff, watching British comedies or enjoying silly stories about his grandkids. He loved a great laugh. Mostly Rich was known for his love of family - wife Myrna, his children, grandchildren and Golden Retrievers.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Greta; his sister, Susan Meyer; his step-son, John Adkins and his beloved Goldens, Maggie, Riley and George.

He is survived by his life partner and wife of 40 years, Myrna; his children, Melissa (Eric) Baroky, Matthew (Josy) and Brandie (Claudio) Pino; his brother, Jeff (Eunice) and his seven grandchildren, Claudio Jr., Isabella, Jackson, Charlotte, Santino, Hannah and Luke.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in honor of Rich to: Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 57, Waterville, OH 43566; www.gr-rescue.org. Arrangements by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved