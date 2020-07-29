Richard (Rich) Sherman
03/24/1942 - 07/24/2020
Richard (Rich) Sherman, 78, of Perrysburg, Ohio, peacefully passed away on July 24, 2020. Rich was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Milwaukee Country Day School and Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan. He spent his career in auto and auto-related industries and retired from Federal Mogul Corporation in 2004. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam.
Known for his passion for reading, he could be found with a book in hand or nearby at all times. He loved cars, especially Mustangs, and could talk for hours about them. Rich had a great sense of humor, whether reminiscing with his brother Jeff, watching British comedies or enjoying silly stories about his grandkids. He loved a great laugh. Mostly Rich was known for his love of family - wife Myrna, his children, grandchildren and Golden Retrievers.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Greta; his sister, Susan Meyer; his step-son, John Adkins and his beloved Goldens, Maggie, Riley and George.
He is survived by his life partner and wife of 40 years, Myrna; his children, Melissa (Eric) Baroky, Matthew (Josy) and Brandie (Claudio) Pino; his brother, Jeff (Eunice) and his seven grandchildren, Claudio Jr., Isabella, Jackson, Charlotte, Santino, Hannah and Luke.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made in honor of Rich to: Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 57, Waterville, OH 43566; www.gr-rescue.org
. Arrangements by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com