Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zoar Lutheran Church
Perrysburg, OH
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Church
Richard Sidney Cox


Richard Sidney Cox

Richard Sidney Cox of Perrysburg passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born March 30, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Sarah Cox. He graduated from Libbey High School and the University of Toledo, and in 1965, he was drafted by the U.S. Army into the war in Vietnam.

In 1967, Dick returned to Toledo and married Joyce Keirns on July 29. He finished his service at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina in 1968, and he and Joyce moved to Perrysburg. He was an active member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg for nearly fifty years, Perrysburg Exchange Club, Portage Valley Federation, and Perrysburg Ecumenical Housing.

For the majority of his career, he worked for BP Oil Pipeline Company, retiring in 2008. In retirement, he focused on the same things he always had: loving his family, fixing and building, and making new friends wherever he went. He was especially known for his unique wisdom, generosity, and humor.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Charles (Steve), and Donald. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters Michelle (Douglas) Brizes (Mentor), Bethany (Luke) Moore (Maumee), and Kathryn (Michael) Benadum (Columbus); grandchildren, Will, Emma, and Elijah; brother, Michael (Marlene) Cox (Waterville); sisters-in law, Joan Cox (Franklin, TN) and LaDonna Kossow (Perrysburg), and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5-8 pm, and Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 am with funeral services following at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Zoar Lutheran Church, the OSU James Cancer Hospital, or Sunshine Children's Home.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019
