|
|
(News story) Richard "Dick" Suter, a retired Chrysler Corporation executive who was a devout Catholic and a community volunteer, died Wednesday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Township. He was 90.
He died of kidney failure, his son Timothy Suter said.
The elder Mr. Suter, who held a mechanical engineering degree from Marquette University, retired in 1987 after 17 years as plant manager of Chrysler's Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township.
Before that, he was manufacturing manager and plant manager at Chrysler's New Castle, Ind., machining and forge plant. He had previously been a resident engineer at the Detroit Universal Division and held a number of positions in Chrysler's engineering office in Detroit.
Mr. Suter was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers.
His son said his father's former colleagues and employees who visited him in retirement described him as a hands-on manager who "was on the floor every day, talking to people, looking them in the eye.
"He always talked about never having anybody do what he couldn't do or what he hadn't done," his son said.
He also said his father strongly believed in God, was very family-oriented, and raised his children "with a true sense of religion."
A self-taught woodworker and carpenter, the elder Mr. Suter enjoyed spending free time in his workshop making a variety of items that he then donated. They included an ambo for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, bookshelves for the church's school, and an altar for the St. John Institute in Englewood, Colo.
Additionally, Mr. Suter volunteered delivering gifts and food to the less fortunate, mostly on Christmas Eve.
Said his daughter Maggie Viertlbeck: "He lived his faith and he had a very generous spirit, always looking out for others who were sick or not as fortunate. What I will remember about dad is his generous heart, his love of life, and sharing his blessings with others."
Born April 8, 1929 in Melrose Park, Ill. to Francis and Louise Suter, Mr. Suter graduated high school in Bensenville, Ill., in 1947, then obtained his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Marquette in 1950.
Later in 1950, he married Marilyn Dreher, his high-school sweetheart. She died in 2013.
In 1951, he was drafted in the Army and later was an army engineer in Fort Knox, Ky., until his honorable discharge in 1953 with the rank of corporal.
Upon his discharge, he hired on as a resident engineer at Chrysler's Detroit Universal Division.
In retirement, the elder Mr. Suter enjoyed having more time to spend with his family, especially taking his grandchildren camping at historic places such as Civil War sites and locations and location related to conquering the West.
In addition to carpentry, woodworking, and camping, he enjoyed golfing.
Surviving are his daughters, Cathy Ferran, Pat Jacobs, Sue Wolgamot, Mary Dressell, Barb Suter, and Maggie Viertlbeck; sons, Jim, Tim, and Tom Suter; sister, Louise Harris; 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild.
A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee. Arrangements are by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the church building fund.
This is a news story by Mike SIgov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 12, 2019