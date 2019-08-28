|
|
RIchard T. Griffin
Richard T. Griffin, 39, of Toledo, passed away at Mercy St. Anne Hospital on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1980 in Toledo to Jeffry and Ruth (King) Griffin. Richard graduated from Start High School and worked for many years as a digital cinema technician.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lindsay; sister, Amanda Griffin; parents, Jeffry and Ruth; grandfather, John Griffin; uncle, David (Lisa) King; mother-in-law, Debbie (Dave) Tippett; father-in-law, Ric (Karen) Wolkins; step-sister, Kiera Wolkins; brother-in-law, Ben (Trisha) Wolkins; nephews, Myles and Max; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and cherished cats, Lester and Lucy.
Friends will be received on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH (419-841-2422). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019