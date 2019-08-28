The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
5155 W. Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home
5155 W. Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RiChard Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RiChard T. Griffin


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RiChard T. Griffin Obituary
RIchard T. Griffin

Richard T. Griffin, 39, of Toledo, passed away at Mercy St. Anne Hospital on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1980 in Toledo to Jeffry and Ruth (King) Griffin. Richard graduated from Start High School and worked for many years as a digital cinema technician.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lindsay; sister, Amanda Griffin; parents, Jeffry and Ruth; grandfather, John Griffin; uncle, David (Lisa) King; mother-in-law, Debbie (Dave) Tippett; father-in-law, Ric (Karen) Wolkins; step-sister, Kiera Wolkins; brother-in-law, Ben (Trisha) Wolkins; nephews, Myles and Max; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and cherished cats, Lester and Lucy.

Friends will be received on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH (419-841-2422). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RiChard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now