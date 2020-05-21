Richard "Dick" T. Mielcarek
Richard "Dick" T. Mielcarek, age 79, of Maumee, passed away on May 19, 2020, at Hospice after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer. He was born on August 11, 1940, to Felix and Helen (Zientek) Mielcarek in Toledo. Dick proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked in shipping and receiving for Sinclair Manufacturing and retired from Honey Baked Hams. Dick coached many years of both baseball and C.Y.O. basketball for St. Hyacinth. One of his proudest moments,while coaching, was his 1975 Pee Wee team advancing to the Little League World Series in Georgia, which was truly a family affair.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane (Budzyn); sons, Jeff, Mike (Michaela), and Rick (Cindy); grandchildren, Josh (Erica), Mitch (Rachel), Nick (Jessica), Blake, Travis (Maria), Madeline and Veronica (Luke) Bockbrader; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Ginnie Mohler; daughter-in-law, Sally; nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends, which he considered extended family. He also enjoyed sharing his weekly Monday and Friday visits to Shawn's with family, friends, the great staff, as well as many other patrons who became friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Mark Bruss, Dr. Shaili Desai and Dr. Saleem Zafar for the wonderful care and compassion they provided during this journey.
Visitation with social distancing will be held on Thursday, May 21st, from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Due to the current circumstances regarding gatherings, special protocols will be observed during visitation which includes limited people inside at a time, face coverings and brief visits. Family members will greet guests at the door. Brief visitation will also occur at St. Hyacinth Church on Friday, May 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Due to the current circumstances we are limiting in person gatherings at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, but we will be live streaming Richard's funeral service on Friday, May 22, at 10:00am. For those wishing to join us to celebrate Richard's life via Live Stream please visit https://vimeo.com/event/53358. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider tributes to St. Hyacinth Parish, Msgr. Jerome E. Schmit Youth Foundation, Central Catholic H.S. Baseball, St. Francis de Sales H.S. Endowment Fund, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 23, 2020.