Richard "Dick" Taylor9/13/1948 - 7/18/2020Richard Taylor, age 71 of Delta, Ohio, died peacefully at home on July 18, 2020, after a formidable four year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born September 13, 1948, to David "Bud" Taylor and Betty (Seel) Holland.He joined the Marine Corps in 1966. While in Vietnam he was awarded the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, the Vietnamese Campaign Medal with device, Vietnamese Special Service Medal and three more commendations. Upon stateside he served in the Marine Corps Honor Guard at the 1969 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.Dick was intensely devoted to his nephews and all their football and wrestling teammates; all the boys called him Uncle Dick. His friends are all as crazy as he was and the stories they tell are as wild as they all were. He adored his four legged family members and they all loved him back. A lover of life, and of nature. He befriended the friendless and helped the helpless. He was a good and moral man.He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Kathy (Jim) Loch, Raeanne Lemke and Regan Cliff.He is survived and will be incredibly missed, by his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda (Perz) Taylor; sister, Karen (Mike) Green; brother, Chris (Debbie) Taylor; sister, Becky (Andy) Stidham; brothers, Jeffrey (Janet) Taylor, Matthew (Mary) Taylor, Jamie (Tonya) Holland; son, Shawn (Kelly) Taylor; granddaughter, Macey Taylor Clark; many nephews, nieces and greats, but he particularly cherished, Jeremiah, Jake, Dan and Xavier.Dick's life celebration will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900) and Funeral Mass Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Richards Catholic Church Swanton, Ohio.