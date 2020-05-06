Richard "Dick" Thomas Kirkman
05/23/1935 - 05/03/2020
Richard "Dick" Thomas Kirkman, age 84, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and four children. Dick was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 23, 1935, to Richard and Wanda (Shintock) Kirkman. After graduating from Waite High School in 1953, Dick joined the Army and served in the Korean War. After being discharged, he attended The University of Toledo and obtained a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He then began his 34-year career at Owens-Illinois (glass container). As a senior process engineer, he obtained many patents and achieved PL-6, which is the highest engineering level within the company. Dick was considered a leading glass scientist and received calls for his expertise from all over the world. In 1962, Dick met the love of his life, Janet Sager, and in June of 1963, the two were married and began their 57 years together. Dick and Janet's marriage was one that most people only dreamed of having. They were each other's best friend and their bond was undeniable. Dick and Janet were blessed with three boys and one girl. They raised their children in Maumee, Ohio, and spent as much time as they could taking them camping and traveling across the United States with their pop-up trailer. After retirement, Dick and Janet upgraded to an RV and traveled often with Janet's parents, Joe and Edna Mae Sager, until their death. They spent many winters at Winter Ranch in Alamo, Texas, making many memories and long lasting friendships. When not traveling, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards, visiting with friends and most of all, spending time with his grandkids of whom he was incredibly proud and for whom he had an abundance of love.
Dick was proceeded in death by his parents; his brothers, Karl and Art; his mother- and father-in-law; brother-in-law, James Sager; and sister-in-law, Joann Kirkman. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet; children, Jim (Jane) Kirkman of Oregon, Ohio, Tom (Donna) Kirkman of Perrysburg, Ohio, Bob Kirkman of Decatur, Georgia, and Tracey (Greg) Miller of Waterville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Elizabeth, Ethan (fiancée, Danielle), Katie, Kayla, Samantha, Corwyn, Dorothea, Kennedy, Paige, Kori Jo and Morgan; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Connie Kirkman.
Dick will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his patriotism, his intelligence and his humility. He was a true gentlemen who never failed in his kindness, gentleness, patience and fair-mindedness. He was also an engineer to his core: if there was something that needed to be fixed, he would find it and fix it. Everyone who knew him will miss him. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of The Legacy at the Lakes of Monclova. During the past six months, their impeccable care and dedication to Dick gave our family peace of mind during this difficult time. We will be forever grateful.
Visitation with strict social distancing guidelines will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio. A Celebration of Life gathering to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions to be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Cherry Street Mission or Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.