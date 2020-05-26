Condolences. May your hearts be filled with lovely memories
Tom & Sally Pollick
Richard "Dick" Thomas Kirkman, an accomplished Owens-Illinois engineer who was an Army veteran, died May 3 at Lakes of Monclova Health Campus, Monclova Township. He was 84.
He had Alzheimer's disease, said his daughter, Tracey Miller.
Mr. Kirkman retired about 1994 after 34 years with Owens-Illinois, where he was a senior process engineer, obtaining numerous patents over the years in the field of glass containers, his daughter said.
"He was a man of integrity, strong faith, extremely patriotic, and a loving and devoted family man," Mrs. Miller said, adding that his inventions brought him international recognition as a leading glass specialist.
Born May 23, 1935 in Toledo to Wanda and Richard Kirkman, Mr. Kirkman graduated from Waite High School in 1953 and joined the Army at the end of the Korean War. He served stateside until his honorable discharge, then enrolled at the University of Toledo, from which he graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and was hired on at Owens-Illinois about 1960.
He and Janet Sager, whom he married in 1963, settled in Maumee and raised four children, traveling with them across the United States with a pop-up camper in their free time. She survives.
After Mr. Kirkman retired, the Kirkmans graduated to a recreational vehicle and continued traveling, most often to Winter Ranch RV Resort in Alamo, Texas, where they liked to spend winters.
When he wasn't traveling or spending his free time with his grandchildren, he also enjoyed golfing, playing cards, or visiting with friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Janet Kirkman; sons, Jim, Tom, and Bob Kirkman; daughter, Tracey Miller; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Alzheimer's Association, Cherry Street Mission, or Zion Lutheran Church, Waterville.
Published in The Blade on May 26, 2020.