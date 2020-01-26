|
|
Richard V. Roberts
Richard V. Roberts, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Helen Roberts on June 9, 1936.
Richard enjoyed fishing, bowling, and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He worked for Unicast/Midland Ross for 33 years, he later worked for M.C.O. for 8 years. Richard served over seas for 4 years in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant.
Left to cherish Richard's memory is his wife of 63 years, Pierrette; children, Allen (Coleen) Roberts and Cathy (Brent) Baird; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rochelle, Mary, and Shirley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Tingey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Richard's family.
Family will be receiving guests from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Memorial Services will begin at 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020