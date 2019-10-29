The Blade Obituaries
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Rossford, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Rossford, OH
Richard V. "Rick" Woggerman


1952 - 2019
Richard V. "Rick" Woggerman Obituary
Richard "Rick" V. Woggerman

Richard "Rick" V. Woggerman, age 67, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on July 28, 1952 in Toledo to Robert and Jeanette (Reihing) Woggerman. Rick was a graduate of Waite High School and following graduation went to work for Chrysler, from where he retired 45 years of service. Rick was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Richard, II (Sara), Dustin (LeeAnn), and Kimberly Woggerman; granddaughter, Joelle; and brother, John (Linda) Woggerman. Also surviving are nieces.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Woggerman.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH 43460 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2 -8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford where the family will greet visitors beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio. Memorial contributions in Rick's memory may be directed to University of Michigan Hospital Rogel Cancer Center. To leave online condolences please visit

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
