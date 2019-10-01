Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish-Sacred Heart
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish-Sacred Heart
Richard W. Bachmayer


1943 - 2019
Richard W. Bachmayer Obituary
Richard W. Bachmayer

Richard W. Bachmayer, 84, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Richard was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He proudly served his country in the Army and was stationed in Italy as a radio operator. Richard worked at Swan Creek Lumber Company for 25 years, switched careers to teach cabinet-making at Macomber and Rogers high schools until his retirement in 1999. Richard met the love of his life, Kathryn, right down the street and they were happily married for 41 years until her death in 2001. Their family included 3 children that loved and adored him, Richard Jr., Linda Intagliata (Kent) and Carol Ball (Jeffery); 7 grandchildren, Jillian and Ross Ball, Amber and Richard Bachmayer lll, Joshua, Gina and Isabella Intagliata; 3 great grandchildren Jaysen and Alliyahh, and Castiel Ball; and special niece, Helen Jean Samaratoni.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes (Fink); his sister Helen McGee, his brothers Joseph, Phillip, John and Carl. He is survived by his sister in law Janet Bachmayer and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-Sacred Heart on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until the start of Mass at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be left at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
