Richard W. Christoph
Richard William Christoph, age 93, passed at his Sylvania home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Richard was born November 18, 1925 in Chicago, IL to Ernst and Mary Christoph. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, IN, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. He continued his education at the University of Richmond where he received a degree in Executive Development. He was a WWII veteran serving in the US Marine Corp as a sergeant from 1943-1946 in the Pacific Theater.
Richard worked in Schenectady, NY as a test engineer for General Electric before moving to Toledo and beginning a 33 year career with Owens-Illinois. At O-I, Richard held numerous positions including onsite construction manager for plant expansion in Valencia, Venezuela. He retired in 1983 as Chief Engineer of Electrical Systems, Corporate Technology Department, responsible for the design and construction of power systems for new factories and plant expansions. Richard was a member of IEEE Pulp and Paper Industry Power Systems subcommittee and the Toledo Electro Club.
Richard married Frances Ann Crone and together they raised 4 children. Chris, as he was affectionately known, was an avid golfer throughout his life and a member of the Hole in One Club. He was the volunteer handicap golf chairman at Ottawa Park Golf Course for many years. Chris obtained his private pilot's license after retirement at the age of 65. Throughout their married life Chris and Fran enjoyed traveling extensively, including golfing in Ireland.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Ernest Christoph; and son in law, Tom Vetter. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Frances; daughter Jan (John) Wernert of Venice, FL; son, Richard (Janice) Christoph of Cincinnati, OH, daughter Sue (Mike) Goetz of Sylvania, OH; and daughter, Carol (Gene) Bohland of Sylvania, OH; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio staff for the compassionate care they provided to Richard. Services will be private; arrangements were made through Walker Funeral Home, 419-841-2422. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019