|
|
Richard W. Korn
Richard W. Korn, 81, of Toledo, passed away on March 2, 2020 at Hickory Ridge of Temperance, MI surrounded by his family. He was born in Campbell, OH, on October 28, 1938 to Ernest and Muriel (Hanna) Korn. Richard married the love of his life, Evelyn McNealy, on April 9, 1960 and together they raised 3 children.
Richard graduated from Whitmer High School in 1958 and majored in Mathematics at The University of Toledo. He retired from General Motors after 44 years of service as a Machine Repairman and Skilled Trades Committee Man. He enjoyed cooking for everyone, and loved to go "Krogering". He was a fantastic cook and you couldn't stop by without being offered something to eat. He loved going to the casino and he almost always left with more money in his pocket than what he walked in with. We had our very own "lucky charm". He enjoyed spending time singing and playing music in the bands, "The Belairs" and "Winstons" with his brothers in the 1950's. Most of all, he worked hard and lived his life to provide and care for his family. He was the "rock" in our family and we could always count on him to be there to love and support us, no matter what. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn; children, Kelly (Kenny) Miller, Lisa Drake and Kevin Korn; grandchildren, Julie Adams, Brandon Hatfield, Aaron (Daniel) Bailey, Kristofer Miller and Corey Drake; great grandchildren, Dylan and Dawson Adams and Zayne Barker; sister, Phyllis Michael; brothers, Dave (Barb) Korn, Merle (Sandee) Korn, Gary (Karen) Korn and Doug (Jenny) Korn; sister-in-law, Donna Korn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Muriel Korn; sister, Patty Korn; and brothers, Edwin Korn and George Korn.
Visitation will be at the Reeb Funeral Home of Sylvania, OH on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. when the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020