Richard W. Leskow
1920 - 2020
Richard W. Leskow

Richard W. Leskow, 90, of Toledo, passed away Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at Arbors of Oregon. He was born on August 26, 1920, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Peter and Francis (Ferguson) Leskow. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. On October 27, 1953, he married Carolyn Lee Greek and she survives.

Richard was a member of the Toledo Baptist Temple, Robinson Locke #659 Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He was a member of the VFW in Toledo, the Shriner's in Toledo, raising money for the less fortunate children as part of the Hillbillies Club. In 1989, after 36 years of service, he retired from Champion-Engine Test Lab as the Assistant Administrator. Richard collected model trains and model cars. He loved going to the cottage and having friends and family over. Richard had a great sense of humor and was a huge Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn; children, Michael (Dana) Leskow of Perrysburg and Tammy Simon of Osseo, Michigan; grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Leskow, Keri (Austin) Manor and Amanda (Bo) Beach; great grandchild, Samuel Manor; siblings, Joseph Leskow, Nelly Brown, Gryce Kiessling and Roland (Phyllis) Leskow; and sister-in-law, Alice Leskow.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jeanie Marie Leskow; brothers, Paul Leskow and Phil Leskow; sister-in-law, Sandra Leskow, and brothers-in-law, Roger Brown and Lee Kiessling.

Visitation for Richard will be on Tuesday, October 27th, from 2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home, 204 E. Main Street in Montpelier, Ohio. Services will be on Wednesday at 2pm at the funeral home with Reverend Stephen Smith to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Those wishing to attend services are asked to abide by the state mandates of social distancing and masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
