Richard W. "Dick" Smith
Richard W. Smith, age 81, of Toledo, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by his family on May 22, 2020.
He was born to Arthur and Mary (Ost) Smith on August 23, 1938. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo. Dick married the love of his life, Janet Weaver, on October 17, 1964 and together they raised two children. He spent his career working as a Plant Controller for Doehler-Jarvis for 30 years and also Harvard Industries for 10 years, until the time of his retirement. Dick was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus and was an active member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. He enjoyed University of Toledo Football and Basketball games. Dick was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In his later years, he relished the time that he spent at his cottage at Round Lake with his family.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; sisters, Gladys Paschal, Bernice Pinkelman and Barb Greenlese. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janet; daughter, Cindy (Matt) Simon; son, John Smith; grandchildren, Bailey and Alec Simon; sister, Marilyn Mossing; sister-in-law, Margie Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, the visitation will be private. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614, on Wednesday, May 27th, at 10:30 a.m., social distancing and face masks are expected. The Funeral Mass will also be Live Streamed at Toledo St. Pat's YouTube channel.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church Knights of Columbus or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.