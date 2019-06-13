Richard W. "Dick" Wilkins



Richard W. "Dick" Wilkins, age 79, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Toledo Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on September 25, 1939, to Leonard and Doris Rose (Ostrander) Wilkins in Toledo. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 - 1960. He married the love of his life, Lois A. (Seegert) Wilkins on January 14, 1960 and she preceded him in passing on April 23, 2019. Together Dick and Lois owned and operated Wilkins Sales & Service for over 20 years in Sylvania. Family was very important to Dick and Lois, many memories were made by all of the summer and winter vacations up north, snowmobiling, fishing, camping, hunting, racing cars and snowmobiles, lots of cold pops and enjoying the good, simple life.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dan (Amy), Jules and Joy Wilkins; grandchildren, Danielle, Ashley, Samantha, Katy and Veronica; 8 great-grandchildren, Blake, Colin, Mackenzie, Carter, Morgan, Isaac, Paysley and Daniel; grand pets, Ellie and KeKe; sisters, Barb, Sharon, Carol and Darlene; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death and welcomed by his wife, Lois and siblings, Leonard and Rolly.



The family will receive guests on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) - 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with his Funeral Service starting at 5:00 p.m. Military Honors will follow the service.



Memorial Contributions may be made to N.W.O. .



Published in The Blade on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary