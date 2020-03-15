|
|
Richard Warren
Richard Warren passed away on March 3, 2020. Richard was born on July 21, 1934 to Francis and Beatrice Warren in Toledo, Ohio. They sacrificed to send him to Catholic elementary and high schools. He tested a call to the Catholic Priesthood by entering the Athenaeum of Ohio in Cincinnati. After studying philosophy, theology, and classical languages for 5 years, he resigned and returned home to Toledo. He began working in the very early days of Data Processing, retiring after 38 years in Information Technology operations and management. Early on, he installed a desktop computer and internet service in his home, and has been an avid user ever since.
Richard was blessed with an excellent singing voice. He was a lead singer in the boys' choir of Rosary Cathedral School in Toledo from 4th to 8th grade. After returning to Toledo, he joined the Cathedral Mens' choir. Later he was a member of an award winning small ensemble in Toledo's Gesu Jesuit Parish church. He became active in light opera while in high school, performing in three major productions. During college, he continued his avocation with leading roles in the annual Shakespeare plays. During summer vacations he performed principal roles in three Gilbert & Sullivan operas produced by an independent company. After college, he sang in the Toledo Opera chorus. This stage experience led him to community theatres, where he performed in over 30 dramatic/comedic roles. For a short time, he was a reader for the blind, selecting and broadcasting newspaper stories over the radio.
While volunteering at a youth camp, he met his future wife, Martha. They were wed in 1967. She remains the light and love of his life, giving him six wonderful children. In 1985, both he and Martha entered the ministry formation program of the Toledo Catholic diocese, and in 1988, Richard was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate. As a Deacon at Gesu Jesuit Parish in Toledo, he preached at Sunday Masses, instructed liturgical ministers, Baptized infants, and sat on the Parish Pastoral Council. He was a regular visitor to hospitals and Hospice.
In 2005, both Richard and Martha (nee Urschalitz) had retired and decided to follow their eldest to Springfield Oregon, where they've enjoyed life on a small farm with their daughter's family. Besides his wife, Richard is survived by daughters Jocelyn (Edward Feil) of Springfield and Cassandra of Eugene; sons, Richard, Jr. of Cleveland OH, Roderick (Molly Brown) of Chicago IL, and Ryan of Ft. Myers FL; and grandchildren Ethan and Claudia Feil of Springfield. Son, Randall, preceded him in death in 2018.
Celebration of a Christian life was celebrated at St. Jude Catholic Church in Eugene, Oregon, on March 6th, with celebrant Reverend Ken Olsen. Burial is at Calvary Cemetery, in Eugene, Oregon.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020