|
|
Richard Wayne Logsdon
Richard Wayne Logsdon, 64, of Toledo, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Toledo. He was born November 22, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky to Virgil Logsdon and Bonnie (Warford). Richard was a truck driver for Brownberry. He greatly enjoyed watching western movies.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years, Roxanna (Bass) Logsdon; children, Richard Leroy Logsdon, Dawn Marie (Doug) Cunningham; mother, Bonnie; seven grandchildren; and sister, Mary Helen (Gary) Munroe. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Virgil in 1992.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the funeral service to be held at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020