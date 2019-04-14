Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
United Vision Church
821 E. Manhattan
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
United Vision Church
821 E. Manhattan
Richard West Obituary
Richard West

Richard A. "Ricky", AKA, R. West, 61, passed away, April 5, 2019. He loved people and was known as the "Life of the Party" He was an employee of TARTA and a Veteran. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, DaShanta' L. West; mother, Amanda West; granddaughter, Ja'Rze D. West Andrews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 4-6pm, at The House of Day Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 12:00pm, preceded by an 11:00am Wake, at United Vision Church, 821 E. Manhattan, Pastor Perry Harris, Jr., Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
