Richard William Lapish



Richard William Lapish, 97, of Lehigh Acres, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in Ohio on May 3, 1923, to Harry and Edna Lapish. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He received a Bachelors of Education from Bowling Green State University and his Masters of Education from Toledo University. He married Edith Stuber in 1948.



Richard is survived by his wife, Edith; his daughter, Susan (Joseph) Finucane; grandchildren, Matthew R. (Sabrina) Finucane, Andrew T. (Sonja) Finucane and Paige Lisk; and great grandchildren, Hope Frye, Lux Frye and Gemma Finucane. He was preceded in death by his son, William Richard Lapish.



A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.





