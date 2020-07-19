Richard WinelandRichard Wineland, 95, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on July 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by loving family members. Richard was born on November 27, 1924, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of John and Vera Wineland. Richard graduated in 1943 from Macomber Vocational Technical High School in Toledo, Ohio. Richard, part of the "Greatest Generation", served in the United States Army in 1943 and fought in the furious WWII Battle of Okinawa Japan in the 10th Army, 24th Core, 834th Anti-Aircraft Artillery (AA) Self-Propelled (SP) Battalion. After an Honorable Discharge from the Army in 1946, Richard married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Fernolend on August 1, 1946. Ruth and Richard raised 6 children and have 35 grandchildren and great grandchildren.Richard belonged to the Sheet Metals Workers International Association Local Union 33 (formerly Local 6) for 74 years and worked for Fred Christen and Sons Company for 42 years. As a Master Craftsman in the sheet metal trade, Richard taught and mentored hundreds of students in the Toledo Area Sheet Metal training centers for over 30 years. Richard spent several years volunteering at the German American Festivals with memberships of Toledo United Swiss Society and GBU District 510. Richard was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, of Toledo, Ohio. He volunteered time to the church sponsored Boy Scout Troop 124, helping mold scout values and skills to his sons and other boys. Richard was also a member of the Toledo Masonic Lodge following in the tradition of his father John. Richard had many hobbies, woodworking, clock repair/clock making, custom sheet metal work, copper craftsmanship, competitive high power rifle shooting, antique WWII Jeep restoration and custom machining.Richard was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Dewey, Charles, Ralph; and sisters, Helen Brown and Mary Katherine Petersen. He is survived by his brother, Jack; daughter, Kay Nicodemus (Lee); sons, Richard (Karen), Mark (Janet), Martin (Christine Frugh), David (Julie) and Arthur.Private family funeral services were held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Willow Cemetery, Oregon, Ohio. Memorial donations can be sent in Richard's name to St. Mark Lutheran Church, to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Toledo YMCA Storer Camps. The family wishes to express extreme gratitude to Cindy Welshans for her many years of care and support to Richard and Ruth and also to Heidi Steenrod and her team for her sweet, comforting and caring services during Richard's final days. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home has assisted the family with arrangements.