Richard Wittmann February 2, 1926 - April 15, 2020 Richard D. Wittmann, age 94, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Lakes of Monclova, Maumee. Dick was born in Toledo on February 2, 1926, to Harold and Ruth (Melsman) Wittmann. Dick was a 1944 graduate of Libbey High School and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He married the love of his life, Doris L. Lingenfelter, on April 18, 1959. Dick retired from Owens-Illinois/Libbey Glass and was a member of the Maumee Elks. Surviving is his daughter, Sue (Danny) Adkins; son, John (Tami) Wittmann; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Wahlgren, Eric (Joella) Stern, Brad (Cassie) Wittmann, Jeff (fiance, Hannah Ware) Wittmann and Zack Wittmann; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Charlotte Wahlgren and Miranda Wittmann; nephews, Hal (Carol) Leow, Larry (Donna) Leow, Jim (Carol) Delozier and numerous great-nephews and a great niece and special lady friend, Guelda Nelson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Doris in 2002 and his sister, Mary Leow. The family would like to thank the staff at Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the exceptional care Dick received. Due to the Coronavirus, services will be private, but can be viewed at 11:30 am on Monday, April 20, 2020, via his obituary page at www.walkerfunrealhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com walkerfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2020.