Richardo G. "Rickie" Ballez II



Richardo G. "Rickie" Ballez II, age 25, of Toledo, passed away April 10, 2019, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Rickie was born October 22, 1993, in Bowling Green to Ricardo and Jennifer (Morelock) Ballez. He was employed with Phoenix Technology. Rickie loved to spend time with his friends, being outdoors and hanging out by the campfire. He was an Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. He was a person who would help whoever needed a helping hand, even helping out at his friend's farm.



Rickie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Yolanda Moreno. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer R. Young; father, Ricardo G. (Jennifer) Ballez; siblings, Michael L. Morelock, Brianna N. Ballez and a baby brother, Angel Joe Ballez on the way; grandparents, Millie and Larry Morelock and Able (Linda) Ballez.



The family will receive guests Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at New Belleville Ridge, Perrysburg.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019