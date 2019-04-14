Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Richardo G. "Rickie" Ballez II


Richardo G. "Rickie" Ballez II Obituary
Richardo G. "Rickie" Ballez II

Richardo G. "Rickie" Ballez II, age 25, of Toledo, passed away April 10, 2019, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Rickie was born October 22, 1993, in Bowling Green to Ricardo and Jennifer (Morelock) Ballez. He was employed with Phoenix Technology. Rickie loved to spend time with his friends, being outdoors and hanging out by the campfire. He was an Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. He was a person who would help whoever needed a helping hand, even helping out at his friend's farm.

Rickie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Yolanda Moreno. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer R. Young; father, Ricardo G. (Jennifer) Ballez; siblings, Michael L. Morelock, Brianna N. Ballez and a baby brother, Angel Joe Ballez on the way; grandparents, Millie and Larry Morelock and Able (Linda) Ballez.

The family will receive guests Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at New Belleville Ridge, Perrysburg.

To leave a special message for Rickie's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
