Rick E. Hemple
Rick Eugene Hemple, age 64, of Toledo, passed away January 7, 2020. Rick was born June 19, 1955, in Toledo to William and Edith (Flowers) Hemple. He served his country in the U.S. Army 1973 - 1975. He worked in construction as a roofer before his medical retirement. Rick was and avid Bingo player and enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He was a Denver Broncos fan and loved to attend church.
He is survived by his wife, Winsome Hemple; daughters, Christina (Nate) Doss and Leslie (Doug Palmer) Hemple; grandchildren, Christian, Tristian, Princeton, Isaiah and Ilaya; siblings, John (Patricia) Hemple, Sandra (Dennis) Simpkins- Amborski; step children, Raymond, Dean, Jerry, Stephen, Pamela, Jaimee, Casey and Frania and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rick was also preceded in death by siblings, Harold Simpkins, Trudy Lewinski, Peggy Nowak and Dawn Eady.
The family will receive guests Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nightingales Harvest or Valiant Ministries of Croswell, MI, in Rick's memory.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020