1/1
Rick T. Howard
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rick T. Howard

Rick T. Howard, 60, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Carl T. and Mary Lou (Pitzer) Howard on January 12, 1960. He graduated from Clay High School and would go on to work for Crandall Builders for over 35 years. He was very passionate about building houses and took pride in his work. He was a member of Maumee Valley Model Boat Club and an avid classic car enthusiast. He loved going to different shows with Tom Baraclough, Tom and Brian Hilding, Gordy Edmister and John Yarad. He had the most upbeat personality that always lit up the room. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Rick is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Howard; brother, Michael (Jennifer) Howard; aunts, Sue Frantz, Sandy Shanteau; nieces and nephews, Brad, Brandy, Kristina, Kevin; 10 great nieces and nephews; many cousins, loving family members; close family friends, Nancy Pratt, Paul and Sandy Limmer, Rudy Lopez, Sharon Mann; and four legged companion, Zoey. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl T. Howard.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Willow Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to American Diabetes Association.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved