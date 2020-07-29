Rick T. HowardRick T. Howard, 60, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Carl T. and Mary Lou (Pitzer) Howard on January 12, 1960. He graduated from Clay High School and would go on to work for Crandall Builders for over 35 years. He was very passionate about building houses and took pride in his work. He was a member of Maumee Valley Model Boat Club and an avid classic car enthusiast. He loved going to different shows with Tom Baraclough, Tom and Brian Hilding, Gordy Edmister and John Yarad. He had the most upbeat personality that always lit up the room. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.Rick is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Howard; brother, Michael (Jennifer) Howard; aunts, Sue Frantz, Sandy Shanteau; nieces and nephews, Brad, Brandy, Kristina, Kevin; 10 great nieces and nephews; many cousins, loving family members; close family friends, Nancy Pratt, Paul and Sandy Limmer, Rudy Lopez, Sharon Mann; and four legged companion, Zoey. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl T. Howard.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Willow Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to American Diabetes Association.