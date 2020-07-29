1/1
Rickard Allen "Rackus" Gartee
1953 - 2020
Rickard Allen "Rackus" Gartee

Rickard Allen "Rackus" Gartee, was born February 21, 1953, and was called home on July 26, 2020. Rickard was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved golf, bowling, gambling at the Hollywood Casino and watching all sports. Rickard worked for Conforming Matrix Co. as a mask maker for 43 years , retiring in 2016.

Rickard is survived by his loving wife, of 43 years, Susan; four wonderful children, Rickard, Crystal, Kelly and Kasey Gartee; 11 grandchildren, BreAnne, Jonathan, Meagan, Bryan, Kaleena, Anthony, Kellyce, Jayden, Easton, Lorenzo and Maverick; five siblings, Nathan, Karen (Mitch), Debbie, Kevin and Bryan (Mary) Gartee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Beverly Gartee; brother, David and his wife Janice Gartee; brother, Randy Gartee; and his daughter-in-law, Brittany Gartee.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Friday, July 31st, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 6 p.m.

Rickard will be remembered for his awesome sense of humor, his down to earth personality, and the love he leaves for his family.

Visitors are asked to wear a facial covering while in the funeral home.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
JUL
31
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss sue and the family i have known you guys a long time you guys are like family to me any thing you need sue let me no .my heart goes out to you sue i know how you feel.
Laurenia Borck
Friend
