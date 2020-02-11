|
|
Ricky A. Goulet
Ricky A. Goulet, 60, of Toledo, passed away on February 8, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1959, to Charles and Alice (Reno) Goulet in Toledo, OH. He was a small engine mechanic at Gladieux Home Center, and was with Small Engine Repair in East Toledo for over 30 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Melissa Goulet, Ricky Goulet Jr., Bryan (Tara) Cockerill, and Stephanie Davis; two grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Lawrence) Stickler. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jim and Jack Goulet.
Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, OH. A funeral service will be held at 12: 00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Ricky's name are asked to please consider the family. Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020