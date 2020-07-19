1/
Ricky D. Holt
Ricky D. Holt

Ricky Holt, 62, of Toledo, OH, passed away on July 13th, 2020, at Divine Health Care Hospice after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Surviving are his sister, Julie (Jim) Willard; brother, Bobby Holt and many nieces and nephews. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Holt and brother, Randy.

The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation for Rickys special friend, Greg, for all his help during his illness. Private Memorial will be held at a later date.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
