Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
1954 - 2019
Ricky K. Delauter Obituary
Ricky K. Delauter

Ricky K. Delauter, 64, of Toledo, OH, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born December 11, 1954, in Wauseon, OH, to parents Karl and Loretta Delauter. Ricky had a life-long passion for baseball (favorite team Red Sox), and enjoyed playing Strat-O-Matic Baseball with friends since age 12. He loved watching North Carolina Tar Heels basketball and was a high school all-state soccer goalie; he coached and played soccer until he was well into his 30's. His love of music and guitar led him to form a band, where he met Linda, his wife of more than 30 years. Ricky was a genuinely good man with a witty personality, able to speak with anyone. He was a very hard working, dependable man, who lived his life for his family and friends; his loyalty and dependability was one of a kind. He will forever be missed.

He is survived by his son, Brad (Elicia) Delauter; and their children, Carmen and Lucas. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Linda (Brought) Delauter, in 2016; and sister, Lisa Owens.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 27, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
