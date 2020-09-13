1/
Ricky L. Thacker
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky L. Thacker

Ricky L. Thacker, age 63, of Point Place, passed away at home on September 6, 2020. Ricky was born to James and Ernestine (Davis) Thacker on October 31, 1956, in Oregon, Ohio. He worked as a mechanic for Jeep for 33 and 1/3 years before retiring. Ricky was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner.

Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Debra; daughter, Erin; in-laws, Shirley and Richard Hozak; brothers-in-law, Rick (Emei) Hozak and Bradley (Dorothy) Hozak; sister-in-law, Sandra (Arthur) Peth; beloved pets, Taylor and Lucy; aunt, Zonetta Estrell and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Carol Thacker and brother, Roy Thacker.

We will celebrate Rick's life at a later date as he would have wanted us to stay safe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the MS Society.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved