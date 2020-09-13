Ricky L. ThackerRicky L. Thacker, age 63, of Point Place, passed away at home on September 6, 2020. Ricky was born to James and Ernestine (Davis) Thacker on October 31, 1956, in Oregon, Ohio. He worked as a mechanic for Jeep for 33 and 1/3 years before retiring. Ricky was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner.Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Debra; daughter, Erin; in-laws, Shirley and Richard Hozak; brothers-in-law, Rick (Emei) Hozak and Bradley (Dorothy) Hozak; sister-in-law, Sandra (Arthur) Peth; beloved pets, Taylor and Lucy; aunt, Zonetta Estrell and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Carol Thacker and brother, Roy Thacker.We will celebrate Rick's life at a later date as he would have wanted us to stay safe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the MS Society.