Ricky Moorer
1963 - 2020
Ricky Moorer

Ricky Moorer was born on March 23, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio to Reverend Leroy and Etha Mae Moorer. Ricky transitioned from this life at home on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 57. Ricky came to know and accept Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age. Ricky leaves to cherish his memory his beautiful, special, and beloved niece, Tanesha; sisters, Anne Moorer, Dorothy Moore, and Jacqueline (Ronnie) Moorer; brothers, Roy and Louis (Vivian) Moorer; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The House of Day. The wake will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Wake
12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
